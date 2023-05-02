FICCI organises SCO Business Council meet

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry organised the Business Forum of the SCO Business Council. It was a virtual meeting attended by speakers from India, People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Group of Observer nations, Dialogue partners and Guest attendances were other participants. FICCI received an overwhelming participation of 41 participants.



The First Session on "Business Connectivity through Trade Events and Conventions in SCO" saw speakers from the SCO countries speak about the importance of holding exhibitions and trade fairs to bridge the knowledge gap about various products and product prices in various countries. Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, spoke about bridging the connectivity gap through exhibitions and trade fairs. He also suggested that SCO countries have very specific and intrinsic potential that makes interaction between countries complimentary and not competitive, thus enabling the scope of perfect synergy and a win-win situation for all SCO countries.

The second session on "Synergies in IT and ITES: Strengths and Opportunities in SCO Countries" focused on the scope of IT and ITES in the SCO region and discussed the challenges related to artificial intelligence and cyber security. Pavan Duggal, Conference Director, International Conference on Cyberlaw, Metaverse, and Law, spoke about the business opportunity of the IT/ITeS sector in the form of providing services in cyber security, data regulation and management, and data storage. Andrey Neznamov, Managing Director of the Artificial Intellect Regulation Centre in SBERBANK, discussed the challenges brought by artificial intelligence and suggested that ethics and regulation should go hand in hand with business expansion.