FICCI holds inter-school contest on role of youth in making India free from smuggling

NEW DELHI: Seeking to raise awareness among young minds about the threats posed by illicit trade, FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) on Monday organised an inter-school competition on the theme ‘Role of Youth in Making India Free from Smuggling & Counterfeiting’.

The competition featured three categories: Elocution, Poster-Making, and Jingle Writing and with over 650 students representing 85 leading schools across Delhi & NCR participated in the competition.

The competition was judged by Sanjeev Tripathi, Former Chief, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW); Anil Sinha, Former Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and P K Malhotra, Former Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt. of India.

Sanjeev Tripathi, Former Chief, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), said, “School children are the future of our nation and will play a key role in powering the growth trajectory of India. Thus, it is necessary to sensitise them about the ill-effects of smuggling and counterfeiting from an early age. FICCI CASCADE has been assiduously working towards driving awareness around the menace of illicit trade and an initiative of this nature is an effective way of further propagating this message.”

Anil Sinha, Former Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said, “Illicit trade activities have far-reaching consequences, posing both economic and security threats. It is crucial to educate young minds about the importance of being vigilant and avoiding illicit goods and services. By becoming aware consumers and responsible citizens, they can contribute to building a society that thrives on ethical

practices.”