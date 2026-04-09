FICCI FLO launches its 22nd Chapter in Raipur

Raipur: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) has launched its 22nd Chapter in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, expanding its footprint to promote women’s entrepreneurship and leadership across India.

With headquarters in New Delhi and a network of over 15,000 members across 21 chapters, FLO has played a key role in advancing women’s economic empowerment for over four decades.

The Raipur chapter aims to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs and professionals, support-ing inclusive growth in the state. The launch event was attended by Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey and Sangita Reddy, along with FLO leadership, governing members, and women entrepreneurs.

FLO National President Puja Garg said the expansion reflects the organisation’s commitment to equipping women with mentorship, networks, and resources to succeed. She highlighted Raipur’s entrepreneurial potential and its role in driving regional growth.

Poonam Agrawal, Chairperson Designate and Founder Chair of the Raipur chapter, said the initi-ative will build a strong support ecosystem, enabling women to connect, collaborate, and scale their ventures through training, mentorship, and access to finance and

technology.