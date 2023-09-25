FICCI CASCADE to hold 9th edition of MASCRADE on Sept 28, 29

NEW DELHI: FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) is organising its annual flagship international conference –the ‘9th edition of MASCRADE (Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade).

The two-day conference, themed ‘Tackling Illicit Trade: Socio-Economic Perspectives and Way Forward’ is scheduled on September 28th, 29th in New Delhi.

MASCRADE 2023 aims to facilitate substantive discussions among the stakeholders, analysing the detrimental socio-economic consequences of illicit trade.

The conclave, with an objective to foster widespread awareness on the subject, will have plenary sessions on ‘Exposing the lethal linkages of Illicit Trade and Terror Financing’, ‘Multilateral Approach to Intelligence Sharing and Strengthening Investigations’, ‘Harnessing the Power of New Age & Emerging Technologies in Preventing Illicit Trade’, ‘Detecting and Disrupting the Daunting Impact of Organised Crime, Terror Financing, and Illicit Trade’, ‘The Power of Judicial Intervention’s among others.

The International conference will see a galaxy of distinguished national and international experts who will not only deliberate and delve deep into the connections between smuggling, organised crime, and terror financing, but will also share their recommendations on the strategies, collaboration, and the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies to combat this threat, which is adversely impacting our society and economy.

Over the years the conference has witnessed notable representatives from various global institutions like WIPO, UNODC, OECD, INTERPOL, WCO, UKIPO, USPTO, US Department of Homeland Security, Australian Border Force, among others who have collaborated with this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to address this global challenge.

MASCRADE which is now being held for over a decade now has garnered significant delegate interest, extensive media coverage, and featured a diverse lineup of eminent speakers from across the globe.

The ensuing reports and recommendations are also shared with policymakers at the highest levels.

MASCRADE 2023 is set to feature an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers from renowned global organizations, including WCO, WIPO, UNODC, INCB-UN, INTERPOL and JETRO.

It will also have addresses by Indian policy makers and senior government officials from Department of Revenue, Directorate of Enforcement, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and Financial Intelligence Unit.

Moreover, subject matter experts from several countries, including Denmark, Italy, France, and Belgium, and eminent professionals in areas such as cyber law, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce, will contribute their valuable insights during the conference.

Additionally, Prominent corporations such as ITC, Amazon, Kenvue, and RealNetworks India will also actively participate in the event.

At the conference, FICCI CASCADE and the Thought Arbitrage Research Institute (TARI) will unveil a comprehensive report titled ‘Hidden Streams: Linkages between Illicit Markets, Financial Flows, Organised Crime, and Terrorism.’