FICCI CASCADE holds workshop for police to curb illicit trade

NEW DELHI: FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) organised a training workshop for police officers on “Strengthening Enforcement against Illicit Trade and Economic Offences” at the Academy for Smart Policing in Chanakyapuri.

The programme brought together ACP-rank and above officers from Delhi and industry representatives to deliberate on the growing menace of counterfeiting and smuggling, which impact economic growth, distort markets and pose risks to public safety.

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said illicit trade causes heavy losses to legitimate businesses, erodes consumer trust and reduces government revenues. He also warned of serious health and safety risks from unregulated products.

An interactive session focused on industry concerns and closer coordination with enforcement agencies. ITC Ltd. Vice President (Corporate Affairs) Ashish Paul said curbing illicit trade by even 50 per cent could unlock growth, generate jobs and strengthen India’s self-reliance goals.

Representatives from leading firms, including Amazon and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., highlighted emerging digital risks and the need for collaborative enforcement. Amazon reiterated its commitment to maintaining a trusted online marketplace.

According to a FICCI CASCADE report, the illicit market across five key sectors — FMCG packaged goods, personal and household care, alcohol, tobacco, and textiles and apparel — is estimated at about Rs 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel accounting for over half. The study noted that illicit trade significantly undermines businesses and government revenues, particularly in highly taxed sectors such as tobacco and alcohol. FICCI CASCADE continues to work with enforcement agencies & stakeholders to combat counterfeiting and smuggling.