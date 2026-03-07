Fertiliser stocks at record high, insulated from Middle East crisis

New Delhi: India’s fertiliser inventories have surged to their highest level ahead of the kharif (summer) crop season, the government said on Friday, seeking to reassure farmers and markets that domestic supplies remain unaffected by geopolitical tensions roiling West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz.

Total fertiliser reserves stood at 177.31 lakh tonnes as of Friday, up 36.5 per cent from 129.85 lakh tonne a year earlier, the Department of Fertilizers said in a statement.

“Farmers are the priority of the government, and their interests will not be compromised under any circumstances,” the department said.

Farmers have been urged to proceed with kharif preparations without panic. Sowing of kharif crops like rice begin with the onset of southwest monsoon from June.

Stocks of urea — the most consumed fertiliser and one heavily dependent on natural gas feedstock — stood at 59.30 lakh tonne. Diammonium phosphate (DAP) inventories were at 25.13 lakh tonne, while NPKS fertilisers reserves reached 55.87 lakh tonne.

The government said it has imported 98 lakh tonne of finished fertilisers up to February 2026.

A further 17 lakh tonne of shipments are already lined up for delivery over the next three months.

Indian companies have also secured long-term supply agreements with major international producers for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers to guard against regional pricing and supply volatility, the statement said.

On concerns over LNG supply disruptions, the department said gas allocation to the fertiliser sector has been accorded top national priority following a high-level review meeting.

Fertiliser companies have also agreed to prepone scheduled plant shutdowns for maintenance to March, the department said, adding that the move will allow firms to utilise the period of global disruption productively without affecting peak-season output.

The Department of Fertilizers, in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is monitoring the global energy situation in real time and stands ready to take swift action as circumstances evolve, it added.