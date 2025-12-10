Federal Bank new branch

Federal Bank announced the inauguration of its 1600th banking outlet in New Delhi, Mansarovar Garden, 141st in New Delhi Zone. Ashish Sood, Minister for Home, Power, Education & Urban Development, Govt of NCT Delhi, inaugurated the branch. Harish Khurana, MLA, Moti Nagar Constituency, inaugurated the ATM-cum-CDM. Subhash Sachdeva, Former MLA, inaugurated the Strong Room and Safe Deposit Lockers. Vinod Kumar R, Vice President & Zonal Head – New Delhi Zone, Federal Bank, presided over the ceremony. Virendra Babbar (District President, BJP, Karol Bagh) was also present at the event.