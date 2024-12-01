FDI inflows jump 45% to $29.79 bn in FY25 1st half

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment in India rose by 45 per cent year-on-year to $29.79 billion in April-September this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data.

FDI inflows were at $20.5 billion in April-September 2023-24.

In the July-September quarter, the inflows grew by about 43 per cent year-on-year to $13.6 billion against $9.52 billion in the same quarter last fiscal.

The foreign direct investment in India was up 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion in the April-June quarter.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 28 per cent to $42.1 billion during the first half of this fiscal from $33.12 billion in April-September 2023-24, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

During the April-September period this financial year, FDI equity inflows rose from major countries, including Mauritius ($5.34 billion against $2.95 billion), Singapore ($7.53 billion against $5.22 billion), the US ($2.57 billion against $2 billion), the Netherlands ($3.58 billion against $1.92 billion), the UAE ($3.47 billion against $1.1 billion), Cayman Islands ($235 million against $145 million) and Cyprus ($808 million against $35 million).

However, inflows declined from Japan and the UK.

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunication, automobile, pharma and chemicals.

FDI in services has increased to $5.69 billion during the first half of the current financial year as against $3.85 billion in the same period last year.

As per the data, FDI inflows in non-conventional energy stood at $2 billion.

The data also showed that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $13.55 billion during April-September 2024-25. It was followed by Karnataka ($3.54 billion), Telangana ($1.54 billion) and Gujarat (about $4 billion).