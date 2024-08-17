FDI in food processing sector falls 30% to `5,037.06 cr in FY2023-24

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s food processing sector declined 30 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 5,037.06 crore, according to official data.

The FDI in the food processing sector stood at Rs 7,194.13 crore in 2022-23.

According to the data presented by the Food Processing Industries Ministry in Lok Sabha, the FDI in food processing sector stood at Rs 5,290.27 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 2934.12 crore in

2020-21.

FDI was Rs 6,414.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 4430.44 crore in 2018-19; Rs 5,835.62 crore in 2017-18; Rs 4,865.85 crore in 2016-17; and Rs 3,312 crore in 2015-16 in the food processing sector.

In order to enhance foreign investment in the food processing sector, the ministry has taken various measures, including 100 per cent FDI permitted through automatic route for the food processing sector subject to sectoral regulations.

It has allowed 100 per cent FDI, under the government-approval route, for trading including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured or produced in India.

The government has exempted all processed food items from the purview of licensing under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

The export of processed foods declined 17 per cent to $10,881.81 million in 2023-24 from $13,078.3 million in the preceding fiscal.