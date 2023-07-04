FCI to release wheat FAQ, wheat URS & Rice for registered buyers

New Delhi: In compliance of the directions issued from Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, vide office order no. 1-6/2022-PY-IV[E-382756] dated January 26, 2023, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Regional Office- Delhi will release Wheat FAQ, Wheat URS and Rice on weekly basis for sale under Open Market Sale Scheme (D) for registered bulk buyers/traders.

FCI is conducting OMSS(D) e-Auctions through mjunction, at http://www.valuejunction.in/fci. Empanelment of buyers/traders is an ongoing process and interested bulk buyers/traders of Wheat and Rice may get themselves empaneled with mjunction to participate in e-auction. MJUNCTION helpline no. is 18001027136.

As per extant instructions the notice of e-auction will be issued on every Friday and e-auction will be conducted on every Wednesday, except change in schedule in case of Gazetted Holidays which will be communicated.

The overall Sale Price for sale of Rice is Rs 3,100 per quintal plus applicable taxes. The Reserve Price for sale of Wheat FAQ all crop year is Rs 2150/- per qtl plus applicable taxes and of Wheat URS all crop year is Rs 2,125/- per qtl plus applicable taxes.

To know about process of Empanelment of bulk buyers/traders, weekly e-Auctions, MTF, depot-wise quantity offered and terms and condition, all interested parties may log on to www.fci.gov.in, or http://www.valuejunction.in/fci. Toll free help line of MJUNCTION for customers query related to OMSS (D) under Delhi region is 18001027136.

In the comimg e-Auction to be held on June 5, 2023 a quanitiy of 9000 MT each of wheat and Rice has been offered from three depots of Delhi in FCI Delhi region.