FATF, launches global anti-terror counter-measures

New Delhi: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has passed a rare and strong censure in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in South Kashmir as a “grave assault on humanity.”

The chilling carnage, which claimed 26 tourists’ lives, has provoked global condemnation, and FATF’s direct censure is only the third one in the last decade where the global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing watchdog has explicitly condemned a particular terrorist attack.

In a strongly worded statement issued Monday, FATF highlighted the severest weaknesses in international terror financing networks revealed by the Pahalgam attack.

Notably, FATF’s forthcoming milestone report is likely to officially recognise state-sponsored terror as a key issue in the worldwide struggle against terror funding.

This marks an endorsement of India’s long-standing allegations against Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terror with the help of proxy organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. India’s National Risk Assessment (NRA), which continuously identifies Pakistan-sponsored networks, now gets official validation under the FATF system.

In an additional development, the watchdog declared the sending of a Terror Financing Risk and Context Toolkit. Aimed at assisting assessors identify jurisdictional loopholes, the toolkit has been viewed as a step to forestall states from hiding on-ground terror threats. Analysts understand the action as a subtle reaction to nations such as Pakistan, which have stood accused for years of offering funding and logistical assistance to terror groups while eluding global accountability.

Part of its increased anti-terror financing program, FATF is also set to host a virtual global conference about emerging threats, with an emphasis on cyber financial abuse. From crypto-currency-based fundraising to social media platforms manipulation for illicit flows, the webinar would help both public and private sectors with useful intelligence and tools to tackle emerging risks.

In remarks at the No Money for Terror Conference in Munich, FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo highlighted the imperative of coordinated global action, observing, “Terrorists need to succeed only once; we must succeed every time.” Her statement was in line with the FATF’s zero-tolerance policy in an increasingly sophisticated global threat environment.

Victims were reportedly made to disclose their religious identity before being shot dead at point-blank range in the presence of relatives—a brutality that, as per the watchdog, “could not take place without money and the ability to transfer funds” across borders.

The FATF’s announcement not just adds to worldwide condemnation but also marks a change in the organisation’s tactics to take down the financial networks supporting such violence.

The policy and report reconciliations occur at a moment when private sector collaboration is viewed as essential to the efficacy of counter-terrorism financing (CFT) regimes. Financial institutions, fintech, cryptocurrency exchanges, and even non-financial corporations like luxury stores and real estate operators are supposed to have a frontline function in identifying and reporting suspicious transactions.

Banks and online platforms are increasingly employing AI-driven monitoring systems to identify patterns associated with high-risk jurisdictions and terror-affiliated entities. Blockchain analysis, biometric KYC procedures, and machine learning are being applied to track illicit flows, while private cybersecurity companies are collaborating with governments to identify and neuter dark web-based financing channels.

Improved information-sharing through financial intelligence units (FIUs) is also at the core of this framework.

But there are warnings of difficulties from the experts. Excessive compliance and de-risking—like banks denying services in war zones—may inadvertently exclude vulnerable groups and legitimate enterprises.

Meanwhile, the overzealous application of surveillance capabilities threatens to encroach on data privacy and potentially provoke legal action and reputational damage. FATF has called for a risk-based approach to prevent blanket measures and proportionate responses.

Smaller businesses, particularly in the financial technology sector, have high compliance costs. To prevent this, FATF and the government can use subsidies and regulatory sandboxes to promote technological innovation without high prohibitive costs.

The FATF also raised alarm bells over the unwanted outcomes of enforcement through technology. Total dependence on algorithms might result in false positives or discriminatory targeting of minorities. Institutions have been encouraged to ensure human monitoring of AI-based systems to minimise bias and ensure accountability. Moreover, companies dislocating terror finance pipelines might become themselves targets, the subject of cyber or physical attacks. Thus, enhancing cybersecurity and building relationships with law enforcement agencies is still essential.

With the FATF rallying its international network of more than 200 jurisdictions, the attack on Pahalgam is a stark reminder of the stakes.

The watchdog’s shifting emphasis on state-supported terrorism, combined with a refurbished priority on ethical yet strong financial regulation, is a turning point in the global community’s response to terrorism.

As the FATF leads the international debate towards greater accountability, the private sector’s speed and creativity will be at the forefront of constructing a strong, inclusive, and secure international financial system. Balancing vigilance and

fairness will be the test of the new era in international anti-terrorism efforts.