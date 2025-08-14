FASTag Annual Pass to be launched on August 15

new delhi: The Union Road Transport ministry is set to launch on August 15 a Rs 3,000 ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ for non-commercial vehicles, which will reduce transaction frictions for frequent highway users.

Eligibility is limited to non-commercial vehicles, and the pass confers “200 free-plaza crossings or one year of validity, whichever is earlier,” for a fee of Rs 3,000, subject to revision each April 1.

The ministry has directed that this facility be operational at all National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas, indicating a system-wide rollout rather than a pilot-based approach. In an official letter dated August 11, 2025, the ministry informed concerned authorities regarding an amendment to the National Highways Fee Rules, introducing “an Annual Pass for non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans” via G.S.R. 388(E), effective from August 15, 2025.

The ministry has instructed implementing agencies to ensure availability at plazas under their jurisdiction, a reminder that execution, not merely notification, determines public benefit. The circular classifies the amendment as a “Change in Law” for legacy BOT (Toll), TOT and InvIT projects with bid due dates before the June 17 notification.

The annual FASTag pass is a valuable step, provided the state matches its ambition with clean implementation, transparent data, and contract discipline, an official said.