Farmers climb atop water tank to protest drop in onion prices at Lasalgaon APMC

Nashik: Several onion farmers climbed atop a water tank at an agriculture market in Maharashtra's Nashik district to protest the drop in prices of the key kitchen staple and demanded that the minimum export price on the produce be removed.

Nearly 15 cultivators were part of the protest held on Monday at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, which is Asia's biggest wholesale onion market.

"There is a drop of Rs 300-500 in the average prices of both red and summer crop of onions. The minimum export price (MEP) on onions must be removed. We have also stopped auctions," one of the protesters said.

An APMC functionary said, "On Monday, 19,508 quintals of onions arrived at the market for auction. The average price for red onions was Rs 1,700 per quintal, while it was Rs 1,800 per quintal for the summer crop. These prices were Rs 2,250-2300 just five days ago. As a result, the farmers protested."

The farmers later called off the protest after state Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate assured them that Yeola (in Nashik district) MLA Chhagan Bhujbal will raise the issue in the ongoing budget session of the legislature.

Police also arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters and maintain law and order.