Farmers body urges govt for uniform regulation across all tobacco types amid market imbalances

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) hosted a national seminar in New Delhi calling for a unified regulatory framework for all varieties of tobacco to safeguard the livelihoods of India’s 60 lakh tobac-co-growing families.

Held under the theme ‘All India Consultation of Tobacco Farmer Leaders’ at the Constitution Club of India, the event brought together farmer leaders, scientists, policymakers, and industry experts to deliberate on the challenges faced by non-FCV (Flue-Cured Virginia) tobacco growers, who remain outside the Tobacco Board’s regulation.

Farmers warned of foreign companies manipulating the market by promoting tobacco cultivation for nicotine ex-traction, leading to excess production and losses of around Rs 500 crore in 2025. FAIFA General Secretary Murali Babu said multinationals lure farmers with high prices initially, leaving them vulnerable to price manipulation and instability. He urged the government to introduce a National Tobacco Crop Regulatory Framework to ensure fair pricing and planned production.

Experts cautioned that misleading market signals and a shift toward e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches are shrinking demand for traditional leaf tobacco, threatening rural livelihoods.

Tobacco Board Chairman Ch. Yashwant Kumar announced a pilot plan to regulate non-FCV tobaccos and proposed a policy roadmap for a transparent pricing mechanism. “Our FCV auction model is globally recognised; it’s time to de-sign a similar framework for non-FCV tobacco to ensure farmer dignity and prevent overproduction,”

he said.