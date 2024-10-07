Fake communication: NSE Clearing warns investors, clearing members

New Delhi: NSE Clearing Ltd, an arm of National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Sunday cautioned investors and clearing members against fake communication pertaining to unfreezing or making demand for funds directly from investors.

These fake circulars and letters, featuring the unauthorized use of NSE Clearing’s logo and letterhead, have been circulating, asking individual investors to make payments concerning their allegedly frozen investment accounts.

The fraudulent circulars issued on NSE Clearing’s behalf provide misleading links to unfreeze accounts, raising concerns that they are part of a scam designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals, the clearing firm said in a statement.

NSE Clearing has clarified that it does not issue any such communications requesting funds or involvement in unfreezing accounts.

Investors have been urged not to act on these deceptive letters or click on any suspicious links. NCL emphasized that all official communication is made solely through its website and advised investors and clearing members to verify any information by visiting the platform.