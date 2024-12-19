FAIFA releases comprehensive agri roadmap, pushes for digital reform

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Farmer Association (FAIFA) released a comprehensive agricultural roadmap on Thursday, calling for enhanced digital infrastructure and sustainable farming practices to boost India’s agricultural sector through 2040.

The white paper, titled “Indian Agriculture Outlook 2025,” was unveiled by parliamentarians Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Putta Mahesh Kumar to mark Kisan Divas 2024, highlighting persistent challenges, including low productivity, weather vulnerabilities, and fragmented landholdings. “Despite government initiatives across crop, livestock, and fisheries sectors, significant hurdles remain in realising Indian agriculture’s full potential,” FAIFA said in the report.

FAIFA projected that Indian agriculture will likely grow at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent from 2025 to 2030, reaching a total value of Rs 42 lakh crore. Foodgrain production is projected to increase by 25 per cent by 2030, from the current 330 million metric tonnes.