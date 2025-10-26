Facebook picks 30% in AI venture of Reliance

New Delhi: Meta Platforms, Inc’s Facebook Overseas will hold 30 per cent interest in the AI venture floated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing.

Reliance will hold 70 per cent in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, the company said in the filing.

Reliance Intelligence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Facebook will jointly invest an initial Rs 855 crore in the venture. In the filing, the company said Reliance Intelligence Ltd on October 24, 2025 incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd.

“REIL, incorporated in India as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, will become the joint venture company as per the amended and restated joint venture agreement with Facebook Overseas, Inc. (Facebook), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc,” it said.

REIL will develop, market and distribute enterprise AI services.

“In accordance with the JV Agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold 70 per cent and Facebook will hold the balance 30 per cent in REIL,” it said.

“Reliance Intelligence and Facebook have jointly committed an initial investment of Rs 855 crore.”