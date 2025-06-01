EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani takes over as CII President for 2025-26

New Delhi: Ernst & Young (EY) India’s Chairman and CEO Rajiv Memani has assumed office as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025-26, the industry lobby said on Sunday.

He takes over from Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Ltd.

Memani is also a member of EY Global Executive Board as the Chair of its Growth Markets Council.

R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals Ltd took over as CII President-Designate for 2025-26.

Mukundan joined Tata Administrative Service in 1990, after completion of MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee; Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd took over as CII Vice President for 2025-26. She was instrumental in founding Bharat Biotech way back in 1996.