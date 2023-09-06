Expose manipulation by e-cigarette marketeers, empower children to resist influences: Experts

E-cigarettes have undergone consistent technological upgrades, resulting in devices that are more functional and visually appealing to children and young adults, experts said on Tuesday.

They also stressed on the need to expose the manipulations by e-cigarette marketeers and empower children to resist these influences.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think tank, and Parwarish Cares Foundation organised the National Conference of Educators - Protecting Our Future Generations: Equipping Educators to Address the Issue of Usage of New Age Gateway Products among School Going Children in New Delhi.

These new age gateway products include all forms of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), heat-not-burn (HNB) products, e-hookah, among others. The conference featured a panel discussion and a capacity-building session, which led to the formulation of 10 valuable suggestions for educators.

The conference underscored the relentless efforts of major international tobacco companies to reinvent themselves to remain relevant for younger generations.

"Much like technology has permeated various industries, big tobacco firms have also harnessed technological advancements to adapt and regain relevance. E-cigarettes or vaping instruments manufactured by these companies have undergone consistent technological upgrades, resulting in devices that are more functional, sophisticated and visually appealing to children and young adults.

"To safeguard our children, it is crucial to prevent this technological reinvention and curb the manipulation of our youth through aggressive marketing tactics," TCF said in a statement.

Professor Amitabh Mattoo, advisor, Think Change Forum said vaping is becoming an epidemic among the youth, with post-Covid shifts in attitudes and behaviour contributing to substance abuse.

Such behaviour has been exacerbated by aggressive marketing by international tobacco companies, now focusing on vaping and e-cigarettes and aiming to revive their businesses by targeting younger generations, he further said.

"A significant concern is the widespread lack of awareness among parents, teachers and children about vaping. Given the gravity of this issue, out-of-the-box solutions are required, as government efforts alone may not be adequate," Mattoo added.

The experts came up with 10 suggestions for educators and parents to prevent the use of gateway devices among children.

The first suggestion was to educate children about how marketing manipulates them into experimenting with electronic gateway devices. The second suggestion was to reduce demand through active and appropriate communication with educators, parents and children.

The third suggestion emphasised inclusive awareness building with multiple dimensions such as highlighting children who do not vape as heroes or involving affected students or alumni in communication efforts.

The fourth suggestion was to create awareness about these new-generation electronic vaping devices in medical colleges so that young doctors can be equipped with accurate information.

Dr Vikas Mittal, Associate Director of Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, "The medical community needs to talk more about the ill effects of electronic device-based substance addiction. Doctors need to highlight that vaping can cause serious diseases."

The fifth suggestion was to incorporate behavioural indicators in report cards in schools.

The other suggestions included advocating the inclusion of life skills education in schools, similar to the Delhi government's Happiness Class' initiative; harnessing the power of social media influencers and utilising platforms like podcasts to deter children from experimenting with new age gateway products; guiding young children on how to manage curiosity and resist experimentation with new age gateway products; and encouraging educators and parents to openly discuss their vulnerabilities and personal experiences, making them more relatable to children.

Sushant Kalra, Director, Parwarish Institute of Parenting said, "Parents and educators are role models and what we are feeding our children is what they have become. We have failed this generation because we as a society have given them this exposure without giving them the right skills to manage the addictive experimentations that children are indulging in

today."