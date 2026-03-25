Exports rise about 20% CAGR from FY24-26 due to RoDTEP scheme

New Delhi: The country’s exports supported under the RoDTEP scheme are estimated to have grown at over 20 per cent CAGR between 2023-24 and 2025-26, despite global headwinds such as weak demand, freight volatility, rising protectionism and geopolitical uncertainties, an official said on Tuesday.

At the same time, RoDTEP has broadened inclusion within the export ecosystem, the official said.

Support to the MSME Sector has increased from around 68 per cent in 2021-22 to about 75 per cent in 2025-26, with smaller firms dominating the beneficiary base across key sectors and gaining a vital cushion against cost pressures and margin compression, the official said.

Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme was introduced from January 1, 2021, to refund embedded Central, State and local levies that are not refunded under other duty exemption schemes, so that Indian exporters are provided level playing field in global markets vis-a-vis competing economies.

“The exports supported under RoDTEP are estimated to have recorded a CAGR of over 20% between FY 2023-24 and FY 2025-26,” the official said.

Designed as a WTO consistent remission mechanism, government’s budget allocation under RoDTEP has risen significantly - from about Rs 13,854.4 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 18,232.5 crore in 2025-26, with the FOB (free on board) value of exports supported under the scheme increasing from roughly Rs 13.16 lakh crore to Rs 20.50 lakh crore for the FY 2024-25.