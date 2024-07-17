Exports of oilmeals up 20% in June, down 9% in Q1: Trade data

New Delhi: India’s exports of oilmeals rose 20 per cent in June to 3,35,196 tonnes mainly on surge in shipments of soyabean meal, according to industry data.

The exports stood at 2,80,001 tonnes in the same month last year.

Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Wednesday released the data of exports of oilmeals.

However, the total exports of oilmeals during April-June 2024 declined 9 per cent to 11,02,632 tonnes as compared to 12,10,045 tonnes in the year-ago period, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal, castorseed meal and no export of de-oiled rice bran since September last year due to export prohibition, the association said.

The de-oiled rice bran prices now are at the lower level and likely to go down, the Solvent Extractors’ Association said, urging the government not to extend the prohibition beyond July

31, 2024.