Experts emphasize for adoption of DSR to make rice cultivation water-efficient, sustainable and low-cost with reduced emissions

New Delhi: Direct-seeded rice (DSR) has the potential to bring a reduction in water consumption, cut methane emissions, minimize soil erosion, reduce manual labour, and provide better crop residue management in rice cultivation

in India.

DSR is a result-oriented and successful method for sustainable rice cultivation in India. The success of DSR lies with the farmers’ confidence.

Farmers need confidence that they will get better yield, their plants will establish well, and effectively manage weeds, pests and diseases, experts opined at a conference “DSR for Sustainable & Profitable Rice Production” organised by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) at The Park Hotel, New Delhi on Monday.

Rice is India’s leading foodgrain crop and is a staple food for the 1.4 billion population of the country.

Grown in a variety of agro-climatic zones, according to industry estimates, rice is responsible for 50 per cent of crop-related methane emissions and approximately 40 percent of water consumption in agriculture, leading to depleting groundwater levels, soil degradation due to water runoff, and intensive manual labour in traditional and transplanted rice cultivation.

To successfully drive this transition from transplanted puddled rice to DSR with minimum fear and risk, allowing farmers to experience first-hand convenience and an equivalent or higher return on investment would require the agri input industry to closely work with the Central and state governments, plant breeders, farm machinery industry and farmers.

Speaking on the research and development in the field of DSR techniques, Dr AK Singh, Director, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), said, “Ongoing research and development efforts in the field of agriculture aim to improve DSR techniques, develop new varieties, and address any challenges associated with its adoption, ensuring continuous improvement and sustainability. In essence, Direct Seeded Rice in India represents a shift towards more sustainable, resource-efficient, and economically viable rice cultivation practices. As the agricultural landscape evolves, DSR will play a crucial role in meeting the demand of a growing population while addressing environmental and economic challenges.”

“Farmers need to adopt appropriate practices, such as selecting suitable rice varieties and managing weeds effectively, to maximize the benefits of this cultivation method. DSR eliminates the labour-intensive process of rice transplantation, saving on labour costs. Since DSR reduces the duration of flooded fields compared to traditional rice cultivation, it contributes to lower methane emissions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas associated with flooded rice fields, leading to climate change and global warming,” Dr Singh added.