Expect rural sales contribution at record levels in current financial year: Hyundai

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India expects sales contribution from rural areas to remain at record levels in the current fiscal as well on account of various factors including anticipation of a favourable monsoon, according to a senior company executive.

The country’s second-largest automaker, which sells models like Creta and Venue, reported 11 per cent growth in rural areas last fiscal as compared to 4 per cent in urban centres.

“We are confident that the contribution from rural markets to our total sales will grow further to around 20 per cent this financial year,” Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

The automaker plans to further expand its presence in smaller towns as it firmly believes that for the nation to prosper, both rural and urban regions must progress in tandem, he added.

Garg noted that rural sales accounted for an all-time high of 19 per cent of the company’s total sales in FY23.

Hyundai Motor India registered its highest ever total sales of 7,77 876 units in 2023-24

fiscal with a year-on-year growth of 8 per cent over the 2022-23

fiscal.

The company also reported the highest-ever domestic sales since inception of 6,14,721 units in FY24.

“Leveraging increased access to information and internet penetration, we are witnessing a transformation in rural consumer behaviour, where aspirations are on the rise,” Garg said.

This is also a testament to the growing purchasing power and evolving aspirations of rural consumers, he added.

“This growth trajectory is further fueled by the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development, rising income levels in rural areas, and favourable monsoon conditions,” Garg stated.

He noted that in the last five years, the company’s rural network has grown 33 per cent as against 11 per cent growth in outlets located in urban

centres.