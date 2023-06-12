Exim Bank projects merchandise exports to fall to $111.7 billion

Mumbai: The Export Import (Exim) Bank India on Monday said the country’s merchandise exports are set to fall to $111.7 billion for the April-June period amid continuing global volatilities.

The country had reported overall merchandise exports at $116.7 billion in the year-ago period, as per official

data.

“India’s exports could be shadowed by a continued slowdown in select major trade partners including advanced economies, global financial sector stress, high inflationary pressures leading to tighter global monetary and financial conditions, and continued uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the Exim Bank said.

The bank said the non-oil exports are forecast to amount to $86.6 billion in the first quarter of the new financial

year.

It said exports have displayed resilience amidst a challenging global economic situation, plagued by supply chain disruptions and geo-political tensions, and have consistently remained above $100 billion for seven

consecutive quarters since Q2 FY2021-22.

The city-headquartered policy bank has developed an in-house model to generate an Export Leading Index (ELI) for India to track and forecast the movement in India’s exports on a quarterly basis.