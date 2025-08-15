Exim Bank projects goods exports worth $108.1 bn in Q2 FY26

New Delhi: Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) forecasts total merchandise exports to amount to $108.1 billion, a growth of 4.5 per cent, while non-oil exports are forecast to amount $92.1 billion, with a growth of 5.2 per cent, during July-September of FY26.

Non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports are forecast to amount $82.7 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 2.3 per cent, during the second quarter, India Exim Bank said in a statement.

Growth in India’s exports could be as a result of base effect, along with expected continued buoyancy in manufacturing activity supported by increased capacity utilisation and congenial financial conditions, favourable prospects of current trade negotiations with several countries, and an expansionary monetary policy in India, it said.

The outlook is, however, subject to risks of higher tariffs and global trade policy uncertainty affecting global demand, rising geo-economic fragmentation and persisting geo-political tensions, it said.