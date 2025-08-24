Exclusive biz chamber ‘The Imperial’ inaugurated at Adani Shantigram

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has a new address for enterprise and culture with the launch of ‘The Imperial’ – Opulent Business Chamber at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram. Conceived as an invitation-only chamber for eminent business personalities of repute, The Imperial offers a 10-year membership that blends business exclusivity with curated indulgence — from private lounges and cutting-edge conferencing to luxury stay privileges, spa benefits and access to cultural salons and global forums. Designed as a first-of-its-kind institution, The Imperial combines heritage-inspired architecture with contemporary business engagement spaces.

Beyond being a venue, it is envisioned as a hub where leaders and innovators meet, collaborate and exchange ideas through curated forums, masterclasses and cultural evenings. The inauguration brought together leading industrialists, cultural patrons and creative minds for an elegant reception featuring live performances and fine dining. At its core, The Imperial represents understated luxury with transformative purpose — a living archive of Gujarat’s legacy of trade and intellect, while creating a future-ready space for collaboration, dialogue and leadership.