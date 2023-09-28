Eveready launches new Ultima batteries

Kolkata: Eveready Industries India Ltd, India’s No. 1 Battery Brand has introduced their new and improved range of Ultima alkaline batteries.

The new range comprises of the AA/AAA Eveready Ultima batteries, which present an impressive 400 per cent longer-lasting claim, as well as the AA/AAA/D Eveready Ultima Pro, which boasts a remarkable 800 per cent longer-lasting claim and is the most POWERFUL battery with Alkaline Technology. These batteries aim at delivering a consistent performance across a spectrum of modern devices and high-drain applications which have become more common in recent years such as toys, video games, smart remotes, wireless keyboard/mouse setups, trimmers, and medical equipment.

Eveready Ultima has been launched through a dynamic campaign – Khelenge Toh Sikhenge. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign shares a fresh perspective on play – highlighting its importance for children and moving the needle from play being just fun to learning through play with battery-powered toys.