Europe’s economy grows a bit but rate hikes are weighing on bizs

: Europe’s economy has grown modestly after months of stagnation, but higher interest rates designed to fight inflation are casting a shadow as they make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, invest and spend. The 20 nations that use the euro and their 346 million people saw 0.3 per cent growth in the April-to-June period, compared with the first three months of the year, Eurostat reported Monday.

That’s an improvement over zero growth in the first quarter and a slight decline in fourth quarter of last year but not by much. Plus, one-time factors and an outsized bump from Ireland made things look better than they really were.

The eurozone got a boost by 0.5 per cent growth in France and 0.4 per cent in Spain, where lower inflation has helped lift consumer spending power.

Yet the French figure was increased by the delivery of one very large manufactured item a cruise ship. That statistical quirk flattered French growth but does little to disguise weak demand for goods in the eurozone’s second-largest economy.

Ireland’s growth of 3.3 per cent, largest in the eurozone, also distorted the overall picture. Its growth figures often show large swings due to major international companies housing their headquarters there, including tech giants like Meta, Google and Apple.

Without Ireland, euro-area growth would have been only 0.1 per cent, said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. The overall figure “was driven by a few country idiosyncrasies and masks an underlying momentum that is likely much closer to stagnation,” said Marc de Muizon, senior European analyst at Deutsche Bank Research.

Europe’s largest economy, Germany, struggled in the second quarter, recording zero growth after two straight quarters of falling output as it grappled with high energy costs tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Italy, the No. 3 economy, shrank by 0.3 per cent. The eurozone growth figures for the first quarter were revised from a decline of 0.1 per cent, statistically erasing what had been two straight quarters of contraction one definition of recession. Inflation in the eurozone, meanwhile, continued its gradual decline, falling to 5.3 per cent in July from 5.5 per cent in June.

Europe is still struggling with the aftershocks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off most of its natural gas to the continent that sharply raised prices for the fuel and the electricity it generates.

In Germany, Europe’s manufacturing powerhouse, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has proposed capping energy prices for industry with government help.

The worst of the price spike is over, but costs are still higher than before the war began. Energy has faded as a main driver of inflation, but price rises are hitting Europeans when they shop for groceries, clothes and more, and the rebound for services companies such as hotels and restaurants that suffered during the Covid pandemic has mostly run its course.

Food prices rose 10.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, an improvement from June and previous months but still a pain point for households. Energy, meanwhile, kept dropping, falling 6.1 per cent. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, core inflation held steady at 5.5 per cent a key indicator that has not fallen as much as central bankers want.