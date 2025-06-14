EU to force firms to share details of Russian gas deals

BRUSSELS: European Union companies will be required to disclose details of their Russian gas deals to the EU, under upcoming European Commission proposals to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, an internal Commission document, seen by Reuters, showed.

The Commission is preparing to propose legal measures to completely halt the EU’s Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, and ban new Russian gas deals by the end of this year.

The proposals are due to be published on June 17.

An internal European Commission analysis of its upcoming proposals, seen by Reuters, said they will require companies to disclose information including the duration, annual contracted volumes, destination clause and date of conclusion of their Russian gas contracts.