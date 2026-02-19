‘EU & India can forge strong AI partnership’

New Delhi: Europe and India can build a strong partnership in artificial intelligence (AI) by focusing on real-world deployment rather than engaging in a technological arms race, Brando Benifei, Member of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday.

“The EU and India can have a strong partnership on AI. Why? Because we both concentrate on use cases of AI, on deployment of AI,” Benifei said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He said both sides share a similar perspective that prioritises practical applications over competing to build the most powerful models.

Benifei emphasised the need for a cooperative, experience-based approach to AI development.

“We have probably together a different approach, which is to build a more cooperative and experience-based development of AI,” he said, adding that such collaboration could help move the debate beyond geopolitical competition. Mpost