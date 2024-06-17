EU exempts HFCL from anti-dumping duties

New Delhi: HFCL on Monday said it is the only Indian optical fiber cable manufacturer to have been exempted from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

Highlighting a decision by the European Commission on June 14, 2024, HFCL said “in the said decision, it was determined that HFCL is the only Indian company not engaged in dumping of OFC in European markets, whereas provisional Anti-dumping duty has been determined on all other Indian Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturers in the statement issued by the European Commission”.

A complaint was lodged on October 3, 2023 by Europacable on behalf of the European industry of optical fiber cables, alleging that imports of optical fiber cable (OFC), originating from India, were being dumped and were causing injury to the European industry, according to the release.

The European Commission subsequently conducted a probe of all relevant Indian OFC manufacturers’ products, infrastructure and financial data.

“After thorough investigation, the European Commission ruled in June 2024 that anti-dumping duties would not apply to the Indian exporting product of the HFCL Group, which includes HFCL Limited and HTL Limited, as no evidence of dumping was found,” the company release said.