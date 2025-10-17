Eternal posts Rs 65 cr consolidated net profit in September quarter

New Delhi: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65 crore for Q2 FY26, supported by strong growth in its quick commerce segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 176 crore in Q2 FY25.

Eternal, rebranded from Zomato Ltd in March 2025, said results are not comparable year-on-year due to its acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd—Paytm’s former movie ticketing and events units—in August 2024.

Revenue from operations rose sharply to Rs 13,590 crore, from Rs 4,799 crore a year earlier, while expenses increased to Rs 13,813 crore from Rs 4,783 crore.

Founder Deepinder Goyal said Zomato’s food delivery net order value (NOV) grew 14 per cent year-on-year, marking a slight recovery after five quarters of decline. However, he cautioned that growth would remain modest amid soft discretionary demand, competition from quick commerce, and volatile weather.

Eternal’s quick commerce business continued to drive performance, with NOV surging 137 per cent YoY to Rs 11,679 crore, and adjusted revenue up 756 per cent to Rs 9,891 crore. On GST rate cuts effective September 22, CFO Akshant Goyal said the 3-point reduction on Blinkit’s basket should boost demand from Q3FY26, though the Q2 impact was muted as consumers delayed purchases. The 18 per cent GST on food delivery charges, affecting 25 per cent of paid orders, slightly hit growth.

Eternal’s Hyperpure revenue fell 55 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,023 crore, reflecting its transition to inventory ownership.

Eternal plans to expand Blinkit to 2,100 stores by December 2025 and 3,000 by March 2027, said CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Goyal added that Zomato will not launch a separate low-cost app but has lowered the free delivery threshold for Gold members to Rs 99.