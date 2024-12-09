Estonia seeks deeper economic partnership with India

Mumbai: “Estonia, a small nation with a population of just over a million, holds ambitious aspirations for its partnership with India,” remarked Tonis Tanav, Deputy Secretary General for Innovation and Strategy, Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

He made this statement during an interactive meeting on December 3, 2024, organized by All India Association of Industries (AIAI) and WTC Mumbai in collaboration with the Estonian Embassy in New Delhi, accompanied by a high-level trade and business delegation from Estonia.

Describing Estonia as a forward-thinking nation that champions free trade and sustainability, Tanav highlighted the country’s strong intent to become a key partner for India in sectors such as agriculture, IT, the digital economy, and education. He stated, “Estonia’s agri-business, which is the primary focus of this delegation, achieved global exports totalling $100 million in 2023, yet exports to India were only $1 million. This reveals significant untapped potential for Estonian companies in the Indian market. Our goal is not just to export but to build meaningful collaborations with Indian counterparts through technology sharing, joint ventures, and partnerships.”

Addressing the potential for sustainable food collaboration, Tanav stated, “Estonia is a global leader in sustainable agriculture and the food industry. Over 20 per cent of Estonian farmland is under organic cultivation, adhering to stringent regulations and high standards. The plant-based alternative meat industry, which is expected to grow tenfold in the coming decade, offers significant opportunities for bilateral cooperation.”

Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov, Global Trade Director, Estonian Trade Development Agency (EIS), further elaborated on Estonia’s strengths in food innovation and sustainability. She remarked, “Estonia excels in premium organic food products, including honey, spirits, plant-based meat alternatives, superfoods, and yeast. Our clean climatic conditions, supported by dense forest cover, enable the production of high-quality organic agricultural goods. Additionally, Estonia is at the forefront of food innovation and biotechnology, offering sustainable food processing technologies that are scalable for the Indian market.”