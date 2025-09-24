Essar Green Mobility eyes $1 billion turnover

new delhi: Essar Green Mobility expects a turnover of USD 1 billion (around Rs 8,850 crore) in the next three years as it is expanding its green trucking business under the strategy to decarbonise heavy-duty long-haul trucks, a top company official said

The green mobility venture of conglomerate Essar Group offers clean fuel logistics solutions and also operates a fleet of heavy commercial vehicles powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and electricity.

“At Essar, we are working to address a critical aspect of road mobility by focusing on decarbonising heavy-duty long-haul trucks. These vehicles account for nearly 40-45 per cent of the country’s crude oil consumption, which is processed into diesel and used primarily for transporting steel, cement, iron ore, and many other goods,” B C Tripathi, Board Member of Essar Green Mobility, said in an interview.

The objective is to decarbonise this segment for the larger benefit of both the public and industry.

When asked about the revenue guideline, Tripathi said the goal is to build a 10,000-truck platform over the next three years, which could become a USD 1 billion business. However, this will depend on the phase and the pace at which it is rolled out.

This effort will also support India’s net-zero target set by the government. Unless this segment is addressed, the overall impact on decarbonising mobility will remain limited, he added. mpost