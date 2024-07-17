ESIC outreaches to North Eastern States & Sikkim

New Delhi: ESIC held a two- days zonal program having brain storming sessions with various Trade Union leaders, Employers & other Employees representatives, Labour Secretaries and their representatives of all State Govts of the North Eastern States and Sikkim at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guvahati, with an objective to further expand the coverage of ESI Scheme in all the districts of these states.

Kamal Kishore Soan, the Director General of ESIC, chaired all the sessions, with all concerned Commissioner level officers of ESIC HQ as well as the Zonal Insurance Commissioner and Medical Commissioner, in attendance.

Meetings with Employees’ and Employers’ representatives were held with an objective to get their ground level feedback and for suggestions to further improve the service delivery system and Healthcare under the ESI Scheme in all the North Eastern states and Sikkim.

Meeting with the Secretaries of the BOCW boards of the States were also held for discussion on issues of the construction workers.