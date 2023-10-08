ESIC observes closing ceremony of Official ‘Rajbhasha Pakhwara’

New Delhi: ESIC obseved closing ceremony of Official ‘Rajbhasha Pakhwara’ (Official Language Fortnight) at its Hqrs. Office in New Delhi on October 06, 2023. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC chaired the function. Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, ESIC attended the function.

Dr Rajendra Kumar said that Hindi is the third most spoken language of the world. Hindi language is the source to bind people together in a country where a lot of diversity exists, While motivating officials to work in Hindi, he said that one should try to do more and more work in Hindi and encourage others to do the same. He said that working in Hindi is not only a constitutional obligation but moral responsibility, as well. During the function, Hindi magazine of ESIC Hqrs.“Panchdeep Bharti” was also released.

Ratnesh Kumar Gautam, Insurance Commissioner (Official Language) urged for maximum use of Hindi in day to day official work. On this occasion, winners of various Hindi competitions organised during Rajbhasha Pakhwara 2023, were felicitated with prize money and certificates.