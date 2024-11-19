ESIC new member addition up 9% to 20.58 lakh in Sept

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation logged over nine per cent rise in new workers enrolment at 20.58 lakh under its ESI Scheme in September, 2024, as per payroll data.

Number of new employees registered during September 2023 stood at 18.88 lakh, stated a labour ministry statement.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added in September, 2024, registering a 9 per cent rise in net registrations against September, 2023.

As many 23,043 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme during September this year, ensuring social security to more workers, the statement stated.

Through the data, the ministry pointed out that it is noticeable that out of the total 20.58 lakh employees added during the month under review, 10.05 lakh employees amounting to around 48.83 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.91 lakh in September, 2024. Besides, a total of 64 transgender employees have also got registered

under ESI Scheme in September, 2024.