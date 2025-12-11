ESIC expands healthcare infrastructure in 10 states

New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Thursday announced plans to expand its healthcare network by setting up new hospitals and dispensaries across 10 states.

At its 197th meeting chaired by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the corporation approved key proposals to widen coverage, upgrade infrastructure and enhance service delivery, a labour ministry statement said.

ESIC adopted its annual accounts, CAG report and annual report for 2024-25, and cleared the revised estimates for financial year 2025-26 along with budget and performance targets for fiscal 2026-27.

The body also approved land acquisition for several upcoming facilities, including new hospitals in Meghalaya and Maharashtra and dispensaries in Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

As of November 19, 2025, 713 of India’s 779 districts are covered under the ESI scheme, which currently serves 3.84 crore insured persons and 14.91 crore

beneficiaries.