ESIC completes its IT system upgrade to provide seamless services to its subscribers

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) stakeholders will now have more secure and easier-to-use online services across all facilities, including booking hospital appointments.

ESIC completed the information technology system upgrade on December 22 to provide seamless services to its subscribers.

The corporation provides health insurance and medical facilities to its insured persons and their family members through its social security scheme ESI and wide network of hospitals across the country.

According to a labour ministry statement, ESIC has upgraded its IT systems, including hardware, middleware, software and network systems; enabling the system to be faster, more secure and easier to use.

It ensures hassle-free registration and deposit of contribution, thus promoting ease of doing business, as well.

The upgrade was successfully completed on December 22, 2024.

The transition is an integral part of ongoing Operations and Maintenance contract with current System Integrator at total cost of Rs 312 crore for 3 years.

The ESIC mobile app has been improved to provide a more user-friendly experience and additional features.

Online appointment bookings have seen remarkable growth, with a 200 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023 and another 177 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024.

With these upgradations, the employers, insured workers and beneficiaries will be able to experience faster system response times, enjoy seamless interactions with ESIC services and book appointments online more easily, both in hospitals and through digital

platforms.

The Dhanwantari Hospital Information System (HIS) is now being used more widely in ESIC hospitals and dispensaries, with a 40 per cent growth in adoption, enabling healthcare providers to better manage patient care and hospital operations.

The connection pool for the concurrent users of the Dhanwantari module as well as the insurance module has been increased significantly.

The Dhanwantari module enables the hospitals and dispensaries, with better availability of patient records, previous case history, etc. thus ensuring better patient care.

Total number of transactions has increased by 50 per cent since the beginning of the current financial year and is on a linear rise.