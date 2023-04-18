ESIC adds 16.03 lakh new subscribers in February

New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 16.03 lakh new subscribers in February 2023, according to provisional payroll data released on Tuesday.

As per the data, around 11,000 new establishments were registered in February under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Employees up to age of 25 years constitute the major chunk of new registrations, with 7.42 lakh such employees added during the month, a labour ministry statement said.

It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country, the ministry said.

Gender-wise analysis of the payroll data also indicates addition of 3.12 lakh female workers under ESI scheme.

Also, a total 49 transgender employees were registered under ESI scheme during the month under review, reflecting ESIC’s committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society. The payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise,

it stated.