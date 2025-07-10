Er. Ravinder Singh Saini takes charge as PSERC member

Patiala: Er. Ravinder Singh Saini formally assumed charge as a member of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on Thursday.

A veteran of Punjab’s power sector, Er. Saini brings with him an illustrious career spanning 36 years. He began his professional journey as an Assistant Engineer with the erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) on May 6, 1987, and rose through the ranks to retire as Engineer-in-Chief at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Born in New Delhi on July 1, 1965, Saini holds a B.Sc. Engineering (Mechanical) degree with Honours from Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Rourkela, earned in 1986. Over the years, he has served in critical positions across various domains of the power sector, including distribution, generation, commercial operations, enforcement, and information technology.

His key postings include XEN at Ropar and Lalru, Senior XEN (Enforcement), Technical Audit Mohali, SE Distribution (Khanna and Mohali), Chief Engineer (Distribution South Zone), Chief Engineer (TA&I), and Chief Engineer (IT). In February 2023, he was appointed as Director (Commercial), a role he held until February 2025.