Er Munish Bhardwaj promoted as Officiating SE/OSD to CMD, PSPCL

Patiala: Er Munish Bhardwaj has been promoted as Officiating Superintending Engineer (Electrical)/OSD to CMD, PSPCL, Patiala, against a vacant post with immediate effect, according to an official order issued by PSPCL. Previously, he served as Additional SE/Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PSPCL, Patiala. On this occasion, Er Kamal Joshi, Advisor/Litigation, PSPCL, Patiala, congratulated Er Munish Bhardwaj by presenting him with a bouquet and extending his best wishes. He said, “This promotion is a testament to his dedication and expertise. I am confident he will continue to serve PSPCL with the same commitment and excellence.”