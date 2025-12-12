Equity MFs rebound, inflow rises 21% to Rs 29,911 cr in November

New Delhi: After three months of slowing flows, equity mutual funds recorded a sharp rebound in November with inflows climbing 21 per cent to Rs 29,911 crore, buoyed by a supportive macro environment and resilient corporate earnings.

This improvement in flows also lifted the broader industry’s asset base, with total assets under management (AUM) rising to Rs 80.80 lakh crore in November from Rs 79.87 lakh crore in October, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Thursday.

However, retail participation via systematic investment plans (SIPs) showed marginal softness, with SIP inflows easing to Rs 29,445 crore from Rs 29,631 crore in October.

Despite this dip, overall equity inflows strengthened, rising to Rs 29,911 crore in November from Rs 24,690 crore in the previous month, the data showed.

Flows, however, remain about 17 per cent lower year-on-year, and well below Rs 30,421 crore registered in September, Rs 33,430 crore in August and Rs 42,702 crore in July. Market experts caution that while the month-on-month improvement signals firmer investor sentiment, sustaining the momentum will be important.

The growth reflected sustained “investor confidence amid a supportive macro environment, resilient corporate earnings, and improving clarity around the global interest-rate trajectory”, Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Within the equity segment, most sub-categories saw positive traction.

Flexi-cap funds continued to dominate with Rs 8,135 crore in inflows, though slightly lower than October’s Rs 8,929 crore.

Large & Mid-cap funds followed at Rs 4,503 crore, while Dividend Yield and ELSS funds were the only categories to record net outflows of Rs 278 crore and Rs 570 crore, respectively.

In contrast, debt mutual funds saw an outflow of Rs 25,692 crore in November after receiving a hefty inflow of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the preceding month. Overnight funds saw outflows of Rs 37,624 crore, while liquid funds recorded redemptions of Rs 14,051 crore.

At the same time, investors shifted toward higher-yielding but relatively stable categories such as Money Market (Rs 12,822 crore), Ultra Short Duration (Rs 9,068 crore) and Low Duration Funds (Rs 5,800 crore).

Gold ETFs, meanwhile, saw a notable slowdown in momentum as net inflows dropped to Rs 3,742 crore from Rs 7,743 crore in October, pointing to a moderation in demand for safe-haven assets.