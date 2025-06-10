Equity MF inflows drop 22% to Rs 19,000 crore in May

New Delhi: Inflow in equity mutual funds dropped 21.66 per cent to Rs 19,013 crore in May, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Tuesday showed. This was the fifth consecutive month of decline in inflow in equity funds. Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 51st consecutive month of net inflows into the segment. On the other hand, debt funds registered an outflow of Rs 15,908 crore in the month under review after seeing a staggering inflow of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in April. Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of over Rs 29,000 crore in May compared to Rs 2.77 lakh crore in the preceding month. The inflow has lifted the industry's asset under management to a record Rs 72.2 lakh crore as of May from Rs 70 lakh crore in April-end. According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 19,013 crore in May, lower than Rs 24,269 crore in April. Such funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 25,082 crore in March, Rs 29,303 crore in February, Rs 39,688 crore in January and Rs 41,156 crore in December. Within the equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in May, attracting Rs 3,841 crore. However, equity-linked saving schemes saw an outflow of Rs 678 crore.

Besides, value funds and dividend yield fund experienced an outflow of Rs 92 crore and Rs 21 crore, respectively. Large-cap funds witnessed inflows of Rs 1,250 crore in May, a decline from Rs 2,671 crore in April. Mid-cap funds saw inflows reducing to Rs 2,808 crore in May, compared to Rs 3,313 crore in the previous month. Similarly, small-cap funds attracted Rs 3,214 crore in May, down from Rs 3,999 crore in Apri