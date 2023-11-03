Equity benchmarks stay on upward track for second straight day on positive global trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty sustained their upward movement for the 2nd straight day and ended with gains on Friday in line with positive trends in global markets.

Extending its previous day’s rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 282.88 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 64,363.78. During the day, it jumped 454.29 points or 0.70 per cent to 64,535.19.

The Nifty went up by 97.35 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 19,230.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance Bank were the major laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.94 per cent while the midcap index climbed 0.71 per cent.

All the indices ended in the green, with realty rallying 2.64 per cent, services jumped 1.60 per cent, consumer durables (1.44 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.15 per cent), oil & gas (0.94 per cent), bankex (0.68 per cent) and energy (0.73 per cent).

Overall during the week, the BSE benchmark jumped 580.98 points or 0.91 per cent while the Nifty climbed 183.35 points or 0.96 per cent.

The rupee settled 2 paise higher at 83.20 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking major Asian currencies amid a weak greenback and softening crude oil prices. Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.01 per cent to $86.86 a barrel.