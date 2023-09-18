Equity benchmarks snap 11-day winning run on profit taking in metal, banking shares

Mumbai: Snapping its record 11-day winning run, Sensex declined by around 242 points on Monday as profit taking in metal, banking and telecom shares amid weak global trends dragged down the benchmark index from record high levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 241.79 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 67,596.84 in a volatile trading. During the day, it declined by 305.8 points or 0.45 per cent to a low of 67,532.83.

Retreating from its all-time high, the broader Nifty closed at 20,133.30, down by 59.05 points or 0.29 per cent, as 26 of its constituents closed in the red while 24 advanced.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell the most by 1.98 per cent. Bharti Airtel (1.71 per cent), Infosys (1.4 per cent), Tata Steel (1.21 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.19 per cent), Wipro (1.17 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.02 per cent), Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell 0.60 per cent and the midcap index declined 0.27 per

cent.

Among the indices, telecommunication fell by 1.86 per cent, realty declined 1.27 per cent, commodities (0.96 per cent), tech (0.92 per cent), metal (0.89 per cent) and services (0.74 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, utilities, auto and power were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 164.42 crore, according to exchange data.