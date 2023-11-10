Equity benchmarks rebound on fag-end buying, power and utility shares advance

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in power, utility and metal stocks amid weak global trends.

After remaining in the negative territory for most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 72.48 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 64,904.68. During the day, it fell 251.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 64,580.95.

The Nifty went up by 30.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,425.35.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards. Among the indices, utilities jumped 0.95 per cent, power climbed 0.92 per cent, metal (0.67 per cent), commodities (0.35 per cent) and capital goods (0.37 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, IT, telecommunication, auto and tech were among the losers.

The rupee retreated from high levels on Friday to close with a modest gain of 1 paisa at 83.28 against the US dollar amid a weak American currency overseas and positive domestic equity markets.

Stock exchanges will conduct a one-hour special the muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12. The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm, including a 15-minute pre-market

session.