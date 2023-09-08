Equity benchmarks rally for 6th straight day on buying in HDFC Bank, L&T & Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied further 333 points on Friday to extend its winning run to a sixth straight session driven by buying in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries.

Helped by the encouraging trend in domestic equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a new all-time high of Rs 3,20,94,202.12 crore.

Shrugging off weak global market trends, the BSE Sensex jumped 333.35 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 66,598.91. During the day, it climbed 501.36 points or 0.75 per cent to 66,766.92.

The broader Nifty advanced 92.90 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 19,819.95, rising for a sixth session in a row.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC rose the most by 2.65 per cent. Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Titan, Power Grid and State Bank of India were the major gainers. ITC, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

The rupee snapped a four-day losing streak to close 21 paise higher at 83.02 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by a firm trend in domestic equities and suspected intervention by the RBI.