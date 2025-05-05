Equity benchmarks end higher on unabated foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex climbed nearly 295 points to close at an over four-month high on Monday following sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices.

Rising for the second in a row, the 30-share BSE barometer gained 294.85 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, marking its highest close in 2025 so far. During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 per cent to 81,049.03.

The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 per cent to 24,461.15, its highest closing level in 2025.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were also among Sensex gainers.

Among the laggards, Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked 4.57 per cent after the firm reported a 7.57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,933 crore for the March quarter of FY25, primarily due to elevated stress in the microlending book.

State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the other losers.

State Bank of India dipped over 1 per cent after it reported an 8.34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,600 crore for the January-March quarter compared to Rs 21,384 crore a year ago, impacted by a decline in net interest margins.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,769.81 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors injected Rs 4,223 crore into the country’s equity market in April, as they turned net buyers for the first time in three months amid a blend of favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

The inflow of foreign capital came last month following a back-to-back net outflow of Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.45 per cent and smallcap index climbed 1.23 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, services jumped the most 2.99 per cent, followed by oil & gas (1.95 per cent), auto (1.88 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.58 per cent), utilities (1.50 per cent) and energy (1.49 per cent).

Bankex emerged as the only loser.

As many as 2,563 stocks advanced while 1,459 declined and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Markets in South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.

European markets were trading on a mixed note.

US markets ended significantly higher on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.45 per cent to USD 60.40 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge settled 259.75 points, or 0.32 per cent, higher at 80,501.99 on Friday. The Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 12.50 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 24,346.70.