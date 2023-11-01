Equity benchmarks decline for 2nd straight day amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the second day in a row on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33. During the day, it fell 324.47 points or 0.50 per cent to 63,550.46.

The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Nestle, Maruti, JSW Steel, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.35 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.10 per cent.

Among the indices, metal fell 1.45 per cent, power declined 1.19 per cent, commodities (1.18 per cent), services (1.15 per cent), utilities (1.13 per cent), IT (0.75 per cent), teck (0.63 per cent) and capital goods (0.59 per cent).

Telecommunication, oil & gas and realty were the gainers.

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 83.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.31 per cent to $86.13 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,816.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Manufacturing activities in India decelerated in October as new orders increased at the slowest pace in a year, triggering a softer rise in output and employment, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.